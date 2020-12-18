Hattiloo Theatre partners with Regional One on series called ‘From the Frontlines of COVID-19’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic -- health care and essential workers -- are sharing their stories of what it’s been like fighting the virus.
They’re doing it from the virtual stage of the only freestanding Black theater in Memphis.
Hattiloo Theatre has partnered with Regional One Health to produce a series called “From the Frontlines of COVID-19.”
In the series, doctors, nurses and even unsung heroes like custodians and cafeteria workers share emotional insight of their critical work caring for those who have been impacted by the virus.
Ekundayo Bandele is the founder of Hattiloo and the brainchild of this production. He gave a sneak peek of one of the powerful stories viewers can expect to hear.
“This one nurse talks about how she has been the last person that a loved one has seen because they haven’t been able to have family members come in, and just to think about the toll that that takes, seeing that day in, day after day,” he said.
“From the Frontlines of COVID-19″ includes a total of eight mini stories.
The first one begins streaming at Friday noon. watch it on the theater’s website Hattiloo.org or Facebook page.
