Is another “Safer at Home” order in the works?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City council member and COVID-19 task force member Dr. Jeff Warren thinks a safer at home initiative is what’s needed with the Christmas holiday coming up. The plan was to present the resolution on Monday, but that meeting was canceled.
Warren told WMC it is because the health department made no announcements Friday.
“We’re going to discuss and vote on a resolution supporting the Shelby County Health Department’s initiative a safe at home guideline,” Warren said.
He hopes the resolution can be presented Tuesday.
Warren fears people gathering at Christmas could lead to a spike, just like Thanksgiving did. He points out that Tennessee is at the top when it comes to COVID-19 cases; however, Shelby County is doing much better than the rest of the state.
“So it means what we have been doing is working, is keeping the virus down and deaths down, and I think we need to continue to do that. It would be a shame to waste it all at the end when we’re getting a vaccine,” Warren continued.
“I haven’t seen my grandmother in several months, so it’s not great,” Memphian Anna Shull told WMC.
But she understands why another stay at home order would be implemented if it happens.
“I would say that mandatory everyone stay at home would be the best decision personally,” Shull said.
A “safer at home” order, like the one in March, would mean just about everyone but essential workers would have to stay at home. Going to the grocery store, pharmacy, things like that would be ok.
Since Monday, Shelby County has added nearly 45 cases of COVID-19 to its tally– the highest number we have seen locally since the pandemic’s start 9 months ago.
“We have exponential growth, and that growth is occurring because people are continuing to socialize together in their homes, in public places. We do have to look at more broadly at what interventions will help over the Christmas holiday, ” Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department, said.
Some Shelby County municipal mayors say they are not in favor of a safer at home order.
“What we are hearing from the community is we don’t want to go back to a total stay at home again. The businesses are already struggling,” Millington Mayor Terry Jones said.
At Thursday’s joint task force meeting, the health department declined to give specifics on any new directives.
