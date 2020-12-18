Jim Ranger talks what’s next after competing on NBC’s “The Voice”

“I feel like my entire life, I was raised to do the most you can with what you’ve been given, and when you do that you bring glory to God. It doesn’t matter how little it is or how much it is, you know, so I’ve had all these moments in my life where I try to do the most I can even if it’s a little bit, and then now this opportunity comes around, which is a lot and so for me it was, do the most you can with it. And, and, you know, living that out and let the spirit that’s in me speak more than my words have to,” Ranger said.