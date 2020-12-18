70 MATA employees have contracted COVID-19 so far, company says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of employees of the Memphis Area Transit Authority have contracted COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.
The first case was diagnosed in early April. As of Friday, MATA says 70 employees have contracted COVID-19.
About two-thirds of those cases have occurred since the beginning of November.
MATA says they are closely monitoring coronavirus guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Shelby County Health Department, and local and state Executive Orders to ensure measures have been taken to help protect the public and employees.
Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases among MATA employees. Names and any personal identification of the employees with the virus are not shared in order to maintain privacy.
