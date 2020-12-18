Memphis in May announces 2021 dates with no Beale Street Music Festival

“We are disappointed with the postponement of the Beale Street Music Festival to 2022, but we feel we cannot safely replicate the experience that our fans know and love with the potential COVID 19 restrictions.” said James L. Holt, president & CEO of Memphis in May International Festival. “However, because of the nature of our other two Tom Lee Park events, we are confident that we can safely present the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and the Great American River Run with adjustments for COVID.”