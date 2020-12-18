Memphis in May announces 2021 dates with no Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizers of the Memphis in May International Festival announced plans for the 2021 event Friday, and Beale Street Music Festival is not part of the schedule this year.
The 2020 MIM was first rescheduled, then canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MIM organizers attribute ongoing effects of the pandemic as reason for BSMF taking another year off and continuing in 2022.
“The move is due to the nature of the event, gathering tens of thousands of fans in front of stages and the event falling earlier in the calendar year,” reads a news release from festival organizers. “Large scale music festivals and concerts remain deeply affected by the pandemic across the globe, Memphis is no exception, and it may not be safely possible until much later in the year.”
Organizers say their changes are to present as much of the traditional MIM events as possible while planning for COVID-19 protocols.
“We are disappointed with the postponement of the Beale Street Music Festival to 2022, but we feel we cannot safely replicate the experience that our fans know and love with the potential COVID 19 restrictions.” said James L. Holt, president & CEO of Memphis in May International Festival. “However, because of the nature of our other two Tom Lee Park events, we are confident that we can safely present the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and the Great American River Run with adjustments for COVID.”
Ticket holders for the 2020 festival were initially allowed to defer their tickets to 2021. The same option is being given this go-round, or you can request a full refund by clicking here.
The month-long Salute to Ghana is still on -- albeit significantly challenged, organizers say, because of the pandemic -- as is the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest May 12 through 15 and the Great American River Run May 29.
The 2021 Memphis in May International Festival is its 45th year.
