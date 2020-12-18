Memphis teen indicted in 2018 robbery, homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County grand jury indicted an East Memphis teen Thursday in the fatal shooting and robbery of an associate in 2018.
18-year-old Dakarian Arnett, who was 16 at the time of the crime, was indicted on first-degree murder and murder in the perpetration of a robbery.
On Sept. 23, 2018, Memphis Police found 20-year-old Jerald Holiday, Jr. unresponsive, at the intersection of Kaye Road and White Station Road. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Holiday was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed that Holiday met with Arnett to sell a firearm. Instead, Arnett shot the victim and stole his vehicle, which was recovered the next day several blocks away, with blood inside.
Arnett was arrested in April of 2019.
