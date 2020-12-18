Moore and Yeboah leave Ole Miss early for NFL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some unexpected news in college football, two of Ole Miss top performers this year, are saying they’re done with play for no pay are ready to start prepping for the NFL Draft.
Rebel stars Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah are forgoing the final two games of Ole Miss’ season. The final regular-season contest against LSU, and a possible bowl game.
Moore is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award as the Nation’s Top Collegiate Receiver. Yeboah, a Tight End, has 27 catches for 524 yards with six touchdowns in eight games.
The pair are a big reason for Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral’s success. Corral is a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award for the Nation’s Top Collegiate QB. Corral recently told Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin he will return for his redshirt junior season next year.
