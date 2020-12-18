MPD: Memphis woman charged after boyfriend found dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing charges after her boyfriend was killed in Parkway Village.
Officers were called to Closter Avenue near Clearbrook and Knight Arnold Dec. 17. Talesha Walls told MPD she was waiting outside her mother’s home with her boyfriend, Delmontate Moore, when the incident happened.
She told police she went inside to get something and when she returned Moore was shot and laying on the ground, so she called 911. An affidavit said Walls told the same story to homicide investigators when they arrived on the scene.
Walls was taken to the homicide office, where she was read her Miranda Rights. Police say she verbally agreed to speak with investigators and admitted to shooting Moore with a handgun.
She has been charged with second-degree murder and false reporting.
