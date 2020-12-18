Robbery reported at Gibson’s Donuts overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for thieves who robbed Gibson’s Donuts overnight.
According to owner Don DeWeese, three men came into the building around 1:30 Friday morning. They then took a safe by the register and several money bags from the office.
DeWeese said they were in and out in about 45 seconds. Thankfully no one was hurt.
Memphis police are still searching for whoever’s responsible. Call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH if you have any information.
