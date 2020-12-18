Municipal mayors say more restrictive health department orders could permanently harm businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, the Memphis City Council’s executive session will take up a resolution to support the issuance of a Safer At Home order by the Shelby County Health Department.
A copy of the resolution publicized Friday does not include specific details of what the order would entail. The online meeting is set for Monday at 10 a.m.
Earlier this week, Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said future restrictive efforts would require cooperation of elected bodies amid criticism of health department authority.
At Thursday’s COVID-19 task force briefing, health department officials said a new directive was in the works and was anticipated to be released Monday.
“We have exponential growth, and that growth is occurring because people are continuing to socialize together, in their homes, in public places,” said Haushalter. “We do have to look at more broadly what interventions will help over the Christmas holiday.”
Since Monday Shelby County has added nearly 4,500 cases of COVID-19 to its tally. They are the highest infection numbers we have seen locally since the pandemic’s start nine months ago.
Hospital capacity has continued to tighten as higher numbers of total cases have given way to larger numbers of seriously ill residents requiring hospital care.
Some municipal mayors tell WMC Action News 5 that they met with the health department this week as officials craft a new directive.
Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman said he believes forced closures should not happen and cites the long-term damage especially to restaurants after a tough year.
Wissman indicated forced closures can be subjective, forcing officials to pick which businesses are essential and which are not.
“The health department has a difficult job, but so do we as leaders of our communities. And when we’re the ones sitting here talking to the business owners and seeing them struggle financially and seeing their employees struggle and knowing if there’s another shutdown of any kind many of these businesses won’t open back up,” he said.
Millington Mayor Terry Jones echoed the same comments, saying Friday a stay at home order may do more harm than good.
“We’re waiting on the decision to come down from the health department now. A lot of people are struggling, especially small business owners, and we are just trying to find ways to help them out,” Jones said. “What we are hearing from the community is we don’t want to go back to a total stay at home again. The businesses are already struggling.”
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s office and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ office for comment on this story Friday and did not receive a response.
“We are considering everything,” Haushalter said Thursday. “Anything that we do is going to have to decrease the ability of people to come together and socialize.”
Shelby County Commissioners Amber Mills and Mick Wright have called a Monday news conference at 2 p.m. A news release said the conference will “address the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on area restaurants and small businesses.”
