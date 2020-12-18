Police looking for suspects in Gibson’s Donuts robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for thieves who robbed Gibson’s Donuts on Friday.
Friday just after 1:30 a.m., there was an armed robbery at Memphis’ iconic donut shop, Gibson’s.
“There were three young males, walked in, it was a money grab. I don’t think it was anything more than a money grab. They knew where the money was, they went right there and got it, they were in the store less than 45 seconds,” Dom DeWeese, owner of Gibson’s Donuts, said.
DeWeese says 10 employees were inside the building at the time of the incident.
Employees told police the three suspects were wearing black clothing, had white wraps around their hands, and were armed.
Employees also told police the suspects took 3 of their cellphones along with a safe and several money bags from the office.
According to the police report, DeWeese told police over $10,000 was stolen.
“If they catch them, we will prosecute to the fullest because people like us who have small businesses, it’s really awful for your employees to have to go through this,” DeWeese said.
DeWeese is thankful no one was hurt and says his business has only been robbed twice 15 years ago.
“We just thank God that nobody was hurt, we’re safe, we’re back in business, come get a donut,” DeWeese said.
