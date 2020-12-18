Rain this weekend & rollercoaster temperatures next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cold with temperatures in the 20s this morning. With sunshine and a southeast wind, high temperatures will reach the lower 50s this afternoon. Clouds will build tonight ahead of our next weather maker. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s this evening.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 52 degrees. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 38 degrees. Wind: South 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the evening as a weak weather system moves into the area. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s tomorrow. Thankfully, it will be dry and sunny on Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny and dry at the beginning of next week with a nice warming trend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s through Thursday. A cold front will move through late Thursday, so high temperatures will only be in the lower 40s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.