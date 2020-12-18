Rain on the way Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a partly cloudy sky through early evening with temperatures falling from around 50 into the 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Wind southeast at 5-10 mph. Rain moves in Saturday with highs in the 40s.
WEEKEND: A cold rain is likely Saturday with highs in the 40s. Showers will continue early Saturday night, then taper off overnight with lingering clouds. Lows will be around 40. Sunday looks dry with clouds early in the day and highs around 50. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Sunday night.
CHRISTMAS WEEK: Early next week looks dry and slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Rain will move through Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and could end as a little wet snow Thursday morning. Highs will drop into the 30s and 40s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with lows in the 20s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
