SCSO: Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff deputies arrested and charged a Memphis man Friday with criminal attempt first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.
25-year-old Renardo Dixon was arrested and charged in connection with a crime committed earlier this year.
On Tuesday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m., police responded to a stabbing and kidnapping call at the 5900 block of Rosewind Drive.
The victim told police that while he was home, a red Nissan Rogue pulled up, and a man he referred to as “Boo” exited the vehicle with his [Boo’s] girlfriend. “Boo” ordered the victim to get into the vehicle at gunpoint; the victim complied, and “Boo” entered the back of the vehicle with his victim.
As they traveled down Shelby Drive, the victim jumped out the rear passenger side. As he exited, “Boo” stabbed him in his lower back. The victim fell, and the Nissan Rogue rolled over his leg, breaking several bones. The victim was hospitalized for the stab wound and had surgery on his leg.
“Boo” was revealed to be Dixon after the victim provided a picture from Dixon’s Facebook– “Boo Live.”
On Tuesday, July 7, the victim identified Dixon from a six-person photo lineup at the Ridgeway police station.
