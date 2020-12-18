St. Francis Hospitals start administering COVID-19 vaccine to employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three major healthcare systems began administering vaccines on Thursday, Saint Francis Hospitals said they will begin Friday.
Around 8:00 am, Methodist Germantown got its vaccine shipment. For everyone receiving the vaccine in Memphis, it’s personal.
That’s especially true for Marilyn Davis, a healthcare worker at Baptist, and the first person in Shelby County diagnosed with COVID-19.
“What I went through, I don’t want to go through again, and I don’t want anyone else to go through,” Davis said.
Davis is now COVID-19 negative, but she still suffers nerve damage from the experience and anxiety.
Later this morning healthcare workers, civil leaders, and pastors are holding a virtual press conference to address the growing number of cases and their concerns about COVID-19 as Christmas approaches
