More than 2.7K Tennesseans receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has identified a whopping 10,421 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 115 additional virus-related deaths. TDH also reports more than 2,000 have been vaccinated across the state.
The state’s total case count has reached surpassed 500,000, bringing Tennessee’s total to 503,651. The death toll is inching near 6,000, with a total of 5,960.
TDH reported a total of 2,711 Tennesseans have received a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday. In the past 24 hours, 2,551 vaccinations were reported.
The bulk of those vaccinated is between the ages of 21 to 70 years old. The largest group to be vaccinated is the 31 to 40 years old range, with 720 being received.
White Tennesseans currently lead in the amount vaccinated administered with 518 so far. Next are those who identify as multiracial with 83 vaccinations; only 35 vaccines have been administered among Black Tennesseans; 10 were conducted among Asian Tennesseans.
TDH also reported 397 long-term care facilities in Tennessee have at least one active case. As of Friday, there are 8,954 COVID-positive residents; 7,072 positive staff; and a total of 1,020 resident deaths.
To read coronavirus data for Shelby County, click here.
