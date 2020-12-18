Tennessee launching dashboard reporting COVID-19 vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is launching a new online dashboard Friday providing data on COVID-19 vaccines in the state.
It will include total vaccinations, vaccinations in the last day and within the last week and the percentage of each county’s population that’s been vaccinated.
The new dashboard can be viewed here when it goes live. TDH plans to publish these reports and provide daily COVID-19 data now at 5 p.m.
TDH will update the dashboard twice a week -- Tuesdays and Fridays.
The first reports on the dashboard reflect Tennesseans who received the first dose. Future versions will show data for those who have been fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.