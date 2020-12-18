Tiger Basketball gets boost from transfer DeAndre Williams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college hoops, there’s a new addition and new life for the Memphis Tigers basketball team.
DeAndre Williams’s debut for the U of M at Tulane Wednesday looked like the vaccine the Tigers needed to boost their confidence and their win total.
NCAA delayed his Tiger coming-out party over his transfer from Evansville, which cost him seven games. In which the Tigers went 4-3. His impact off the bench, ten-point, six-rebounds, two-assists, vs the Green Wave, directly responsible for the Tigers 80-74 victory in a University of Memphis uniform.
The Tigers, now 5-3 overall, and 1-0 in the American, host their next Conference Game, which’s Monday night against Tulsa at FedExForum.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.