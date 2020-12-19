City Watch Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a 12-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon. Due to his age and current weather conditions, he’s believed to be in danger.
Marvin Cunningham was last seen in the area of Belvedere and Poplar as he accompanied his caretaker’s adult son to get a haircut. Cunningham stepped outside to make a phone call and hasn’t been seen since.
He’s described as Black, 5′5″, 90 pounds, and was last known to be traveling on-foot in a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.
If seen, please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677/.
