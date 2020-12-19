Draft of Shelby County health directive leaked to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is responding after a draft of Health Directive 16 was leaked to the public. The proposed directive, which is not finalized, would close all non-essential businesses and bans in-person dining for 2 weeks.
The Shelby County Health Department says this leaked document is a draft meant for discussion and is subject to change, but a group of restaurants is planning to file a lawsuit challenging the health directive if it is enacted.
The health directive, dated Dec. 18 and “FORMAL ISSUANCE OF SAFER AT HOME HEALTH ORDER AND DIRECTIVE NUMBER 16” closes all non-essential businesses and bans in-person dining, while allowing a long list of essential business to remain open such as banks and personal care businesses.
“It sounds to me like it’s a document in process. So if a document has been leaked and it hasn’t been voted on or decided on, then it’s actually a draft,” Dr. Jeff Warren, Memphis City Councilman and member of the Shelby County COVID Task Force, said.
SCHD issued a statement Saturday saying “The document that was released to the media was a draft document for discussion amongst public health officials, health care providers and elected officials. While December 21st was identified as the effective date, it was a draft, proposed date and may change.”
Warren says he supports the Shelby County Health Department in taking action to limit the ongoing surge of COVID cases.
“Tennessee has the highest number of cases per capita in the world. In the world! So we are the world’s hot spot,” Warren said.
Warren says he believes the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission would vote to support Health Directive 16 and the safer at home order as written.
But the health directive has recieved strong criticism from some business owners in the restaurant community.
“It’s a violation of the constitution and that’s why we are getting ready to file suit,” lawyer Duncan Ragesdale said.
Ragesdale and fellow lawyer Bill Bruce says they’ve been contacted to represent a group of restaurants ready to file a lawsuit challenging health directive 16 if it is adopted.
“It will close people for good. The people that I know, can’t last, if they can only do takeout,” Ragesdale said.
Warren says directive 16 and a safer at home order is critical to limiting the dangerous spread of COVID-19.
He urges the community to order more take out from local restaurants to support those businesses if in-person dining is banned for a 2-week period.
“This is just another thing that we need to do to stop needless deaths,” Warren said.
Earlier this summer, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Shelby County Health Department when some owners of limited-service restaurants challenged a health directive forcing them to close.
WMC’s Chris Luther reached out to both Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris for comment on this story, but has yet to hear back.
