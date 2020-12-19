FedEx to begin shipping 1st wave of Moderna vaccine across the US

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express is set to begin shipping the first wave of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine across the U.S. for the McKesson Corp.
On Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee shared that the vaccines are slated to be shipped on Dec. 20. The state is expecting 115,200 doses of the vaccine in this shipment which will be delivered to various health department’s and hospitals.
This comes nearly one week after FedEx landed in Memphis with the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
FedEx says they are continuing to work closely with health care customers to plan for additional shipments of vaccine-related products.
Priority will be given to frontline healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, home health providers and student health providers.
To learn more about how vaccines will be distributed in Tennessee, view the state’s plan here: https://covid19.tn.gov/prevention/vaccine/.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.