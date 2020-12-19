Health department says new directive has been drafted, proposed to take effect next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A file detailing a new health directive for Shelby County has drawn some attention just days after vaccine distribution took off in the Mid-South.
The Shelby County Health Department says it has drafted a new directive, which was proposed to go into effect Monday, December 21 and it could bring some major changes.
The draft mentions another safer-at-home order calling non-essential workers to stay home as much as possible and closing non-essential businesses.
SCHD says the draft is subject to change and officials “are exploring all options to reduce transmission in our community.” Once it has been finalized it will be announced to the public as previously done.
As the fall surge continues amid the holiday season, the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force says Shelby County’s daily average has spiked to 750. On Saturday, the health department reported 754 new cases and 21 virus-related deaths within the last 24 hours.
City councilman and task force member Dr. Jeff Warren says he believes a safer-at-home order is what the county needs ahead of the Christmas holiday fearing gatherings could spike cases much like Thanksgiving did.
He hopes the resolution can be presented Tuesday.
