On & off showers through evening

NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny and dry at the beginning of next week with temperatures warming up. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s and dry through Thursday. A cold front will move through late Thursday and bring an end to the warmer temperatures. Highs will only be in the lower 40s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Low temperatures will be in the 20s by the end of the week.