On & off showers through evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We finally got some sunshine yesterday but today won’t be the same. The clouds are back and we will see periods of showers through evening. Thankfully, it won’t be cloudy all weekend as Sunday is looking a lot brighter.
TODAY: Cloudy with periods of showers High: Mid 40s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Rain ending then cloudy. Low: Near 40. Wind: West 5 mph.
SUNDAY: Cloudy to start but partly cloudy in the afternoon. High: Upper 40s. Wind: West 5 mph.
WEEKEND: A weak cold front will arrive today, which will keep us with clouds and scattered showers for most of the day. Rainfall totals up to a half of an inch. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s today. Drizzle and clouds will be possible to start on Sunday morning, but clearing is expected by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: It will be sunny and dry at the beginning of next week with temperatures warming up. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s and dry through Thursday. A cold front will move through late Thursday and bring an end to the warmer temperatures. Highs will only be in the lower 40s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Low temperatures will be in the 20s by the end of the week.
