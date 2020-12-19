Rain will slowly move out tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold rain will continue through evening, then taper off with lingering clouds overnight. Temperatures will hang in the low 40s. Dense fog will develop and linger through much of Sunday morning. Winds will be light.
SUNDAY: Dense fog and low clouds early in the day. A little sun is possible in the afternoon, but not guaranteed. Highs will be in the mid 40s to around 50. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s Sunday night.
EARLY WEEK: It will be dry and slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. Rain will move through Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and could end as a little wet snow Thursday morning as it exits.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY: Clouds will move out. Highs will drop into the 30s and 40s with lows in the 20s. Expect a slow warming trend by next weekend.
