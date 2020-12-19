Tennessee’s First Lady tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - First Lady Maria Lee, wife of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release.
Governor Lee released the following statement:
“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7 p.m. CDT.”
