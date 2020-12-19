Volunteers honor fallen veterans with wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beautiful and somber holiday tradition was carried out near our nation’s capitol to honor America’s service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Volunteers from Wreaths Across America finished placing wreaths at each grave in the Arlington national cemetery.
It takes about a week to complete each section and the final section was adorned in wreaths today. In all, about 250,000 wreaths are placed upon the final resting places of these fallen fighting men and women each year.
The tradition started in 1992 when the owner of Worcester Wreath Company in Maine had 5,000 extra wreaths.
In all, Wreaths Across America places 1.7 million wreaths on veterans’ graves at over 2,500 locations.
