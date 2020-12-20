Active coronavirus cases top 6.1K as Shelby County awaits vaccine distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Saturday, 510 new coronavirus cases were reported. More than 60,600 people have been diagnosed with the virus since the beginning.
Countywide, six new COVID-19 deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 810 Shelby Countians have died from coronavirus.
There are currently 6,172 active COVID-19 cases. Within the last 14 days, 2,613 people have been placed in quarantine.
During Thursday’s Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, health leaders said Shelby County’s daily average has spiked to 750.
The weekly test positivity rate is 12.4%.
As of Wednesday, hospital capacity was still limited with 93% of acute care beds and 98% of ICU beds currently utilized. As of Friday, there were 554 people hospitalized in the Mid-South with COVID-19 complications.
“We are seeing a surge that is related to the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter, SCHD director. Health leaders added they expect more to come with Christmas quickly approaching.
The health department continued weekend enforcement across the county, making sure businesses were adhering to the current health directive. Haushalter said six businesses were closed for violating the directive. The previous weekend, the health department shut down nine businesses.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities:
