FedEx workers continue to play key role in vaccine distribution as cases rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday, FedEx began phase two of their involvement in Operation Warp Speed, processing thousands of newly approved Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. FedEx employees here at the Global Superhub say it’s an honor to play a critical role in this unprecedented moment.
“We are running smooth, I am proud to report we are running incredibly smoothly. Everyone knock on wood please,” Joe Stephens, FedEx Senior Vice President, said.
For the first time, FedEx began processing thousands of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, one week after successfully beginning to deliver thousands of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“The launch of the Pfizer vaccine was highly successful. To see that entire plan come together the way it did last week, actually just furthered our confidence in what we were going to do this week,” Stephens continued.
Longtime FedEx employees like Beverly Tatum and Steve Hannahan, part of the priority overnight team, are in charge of processing and delivering all COVID-19 vaccines.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in 20 years,” Tatum said.
“My team actually was at the end-point of the belt system coming out of the truck and did the first initial scan,” Hannahan said.
Thousands of employees like Tatum and Hannahan are the ones working on the ground level, handling the vaccine shipments with the utmost priority and in the process, participating in history.
“I feel very important doing that and I feel great, helping other people out,” Tatum said.
“If I can help move something along, track it, trace it, get it to the right port at the right time in the right city, who wouldn’t want to do that? Who wouldn’t want to be part of that? Years later look back and say that was our lifetime event right there,” Hannahan said.
FedEx leaders say it’s Memphians like them, along with thousands of others across the country, who they are relying on to accomplish the most important task in company history.
“Memphians should feel a high level of a sense of pride,” Stephens said.
“We are FedEx. This is what we do and it’s coming, we’re ready, we’re prepared,” Hannahan said.
FedEx representatives say they can’t release details about these vaccine deliveries, such as how many vaccines are being delivered daily or where the vaccines are going in order to protect those shipments.
Company leaders say they believe their months of planning will help this process continue to go smoothly.
