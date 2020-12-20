Fog developing for some overnight followed by more sun tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Some areas could see fog again tonight and early Monday. After the fog, we will see a good bit of sunshine tomorrow and temperatures will be much warmer.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Low: Mid to upper 30s Wind: SW 5 mph
TOMORROW: Patchy fog early for some otherwise mostly sunny & warmer. High: Near 60. Wind: West 10-15 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: Mid 30s. Wind: West 5-10 mph
EARLY WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and could end as a little wet snow Thursday morning as the system exits.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny and cold with highs near 40s along with lows in the low to mid 20s.
WEEKEND: Expect a slow warming trend by the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 and partly cloudy both days.
