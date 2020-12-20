Foggy start & clouds may linger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front was the reason for the cold and rainy day yesterday and now that front has moved east. While we will be mainly dry today, we will start with some areas of fog and cloudy skies. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9 AM for parts of the Mid-South. Sunshine will start to come through late in the afternoon.
TODAY: Fog and cloudy early in the day. Some sunshine will be possible late in the afternoon. High: Mid 40s to around 50. Wind: West at 5 mph
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Low: Mid to upper 30s Wind: SW 5 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. High: Near 60. Wind: West 5-10 mph
EARLY WEEK: Monday night will be clear with lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Rain will move in Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and could end as a little wet snow Thursday morning as the system exit.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny to partly sunny and cold with highs near 40s along with lows in the low to mid 20s. Expect a slow warming trend by next weekend.
