Fort Drum officials: Missing soldier found dead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials say Corporal Hayden Harris, a 20-year-old soldier who went missing between Thursday and Friday, has been found dead.
U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command says foul play is suspected.
In a release, post officials did not say where Harris’ body was discovered, but indicated that an investigation is ongoing. That investigation includes the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Sussex County, NJ Prosecutor’s Office, and the Bryam Township, NJ Police Department, along with federal investigators.
10th Mountain Division Acting Senior Commander, Brigadier General Brett Funck wrote, “We are devastated. It was well known here that Corporal Harris was a great Soldier, and as we share our grief with his friends and Family, I hear again and again how he was also - and most importantly - a really wonderful, caring person. His death is a tremendous loss for his loved ones, this Division and our nation.”
Officials called for help from the public Saturday in trying to locate CPL Harris. They said he was meeting someone in Watertown on Thursday, December 17th for some sort of vehicle transaction. He had not been seen since. Army criminal investigators say the 2016 Ford Mustang Harris was reportedly driving has been recovered.
CPL Harris was a native of Guys, Tennessee, and joined the Army in March of 2019. He was an infantryman from the 2nd Brigade’s 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment.
Word of Harris’ death first started circulating on social media Saturday evening.
Harris was posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
He is survived by his mother, father, and sister.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Fort Drum Army CID Office at 315-772-9459, the Fort Drum Military Police at 315-772-7770 or contact their local police department.
