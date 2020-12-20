TDH: More than 16,000 cases and 100 new deaths identified in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reports an astounding 16,036 new COVID-19 cases and 111 additional deaths over the weekend in the Volunteer State.
On Saturday, 6,347 new cases and 57 virus-related deaths were reported. At the time, 2,893 Tennesseans were in the hospital and the health department had identified 431,403 recoveries from COVID-19.
Sunday, TDH reported 9,689 new coronavirus cases and 54 more deaths. The number of hospitalizations decreased to 2,789 and recoveries increased to 434,977.
This new data reveals that over the weekend, Tennessee’s case count is now 519,687. Also, 6,071 Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus so far.
More people across the state await their chance to be vaccinated as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine continue to be shipped and distributed. Health officials also keep advising against large gatherings for the holidays and continue to encourage wearing masks and being cautious.
To learn exactly how they’re being distributed in Tennessee, read the state’s plan here.
