Alcorn County tax collector arrested for embezzlement, fraud

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Alcorn County tax collector has been arrested, after he was indicted for two counts of embezzlement and one count of making a fraudulent statement.
Mississippi State Auditor Shad Moss says, Ross was issued a letter showing he owes over $69,000 to taxpayers in Alcorn County. Moss says the amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
The auditor’s office found that Ross embezzled from the county by taking cash he made from saving unused vehicle license tags. Investigators also uncovered that Ross created and signed fraudulent bills of sale as tax collector. From March 2021 to March 2020 it is believed that Ross embezzled $2,689.58 from the county.
“In addition to the criminal findings, Ross is allegedly responsible for losses to the county in the amounts of $43,746.48 and $5,478.81 through waiving late penalties associated with the licensing and registration of motor vehicles,” wrote Moss in the arrest announcement.
Ross was taken into custody Monday. His bond was set at $10,000 by the court.
If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
