Anonymous donor leaves $6K diamond ring in Germantown Salvation Army red kettle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army Memphis found a special donation inside one of their red kettles earlier this month.
A 1.81 carat diamond ring valued at more than $6,000 found its way into a red kettle in the Germantown area Dec. 10.
According to Salvation Army Memphis, the ring was inside a small bag with a note that read, “Help the poor.”
An appraisal from Sissy’s Log Cabin determined the ring is vintage with 11 old miner cut diamonds, and it’s worth $6,317.21.
“We may never know the story behind the ring’s original owner or what motivated them to so generously drop it into our red kettle on that December night, but year after year, we continue to be amazed by the unwavering love and support from our neighbors,” reads a Facebook post from Salvation Army Memphis. “To the anonymous ring donor, your gift will change countless lives in our community this Christmas. THANK YOU!”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.