Arkansas Razorbacks heading to bowl game for first time since 2016

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Razorbacks have been selected to play TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
According to a news release from the football team, the Hogs and Horned Frogs last met in 2017 as the second game of a home-and-home series.
“No. 23 TCU topped Arkansas in Fayetteville 28-7 in 2017. The Razorbacks took down No. 15 TCU 41-38 in double overtime in Ft. Worth, Texas in 2016. Arkansas is 44-24-2 all-time against the Horned Frogs,” the release stated.
This is head coach Sam Pittman’s first year with the Hogs as they head to the bowl game.
The Mercari Texas Bowl will be the 43rd bowl appearance for Arkansas dating back to the 1934 Dixie Classic in Dallas, a 7-7 tie against Centenary.
Due to limited capacity at NRG Stadium, tickets will not be available through the Razorback Ticket Center. Fans interested in attending the Texas Bowl can visit mercaritexasbowl.com for ticket information.
