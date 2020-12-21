Best Life: Domestic violence secrets during the holidays

You may be able to offer them a lifeline. Always make sure to talk in private. Simply ask them how they are—don’t accuse them of anything. Create a safety plan in case of an emergency, including a code word to express they need help. Designate a safe place to go. Pack an escape bag with cash, clothes, important documents, and keys. Keep this bag with a friend, not inside their home. And make an emergency contact list. Most importantly… “Don’t try to attack the abuser. Don’t try to demean the person,” said Wick.