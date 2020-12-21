Clouds will return tomorrow & rain returns Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We are kicking of the first day of winter with some much needed sunshine and warmer temperatures. High temperatures are running about 10 degrees above average and we will remain warm and dry again tomorrow. The sky will be mostly clear tonight which will mean good viewing for anyone planning to view the “Christmas Star”.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: West at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny in the morning becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High: Near 60. Wind: East 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: Mid 40s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday but despite the clouds highs will be near 60. A cold front will arrive by late Wednesday afternoon and rain will be likely through Wednesday night. A few flurries will be possible on Thursday morning, but road temperatures will be above freezing so it will not stick. High temperatures will be down to around 40 degrees on Thursday. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 20s on Christmas Eve night.
CHRISTMAS: It will be cold and sunny on Christmas day. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s on Friday afternoon and low temperatures will only be in the upper 20s that night.
WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy to start the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday with a chance of showers. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.
