Clouds will return tomorrow & rain returns Wednesday

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday but despite the clouds highs will be near 60. A cold front will arrive by late Wednesday afternoon and rain will be likely through Wednesday night. A few flurries will be possible on Thursday morning, but road temperatures will be above freezing so it will not stick. High temperatures will be down to around 40 degrees on Thursday. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 20s on Christmas Eve night.