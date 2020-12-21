CVS prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CVS is making history in Tennessee. Starting December 28, CVS will begin administering the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at 415 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Tennessee.
CVS will administer the vaccine at more than 40,000 facilities across 12 states.
Officials said CVS was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
CVS added they have agreed to eventually provide vaccines to the general public in 2021. More details on that process will be shared at a later date.
