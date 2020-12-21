Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down North Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are on the scene of a deadly crash in North Memphis.
Police were called to North Watkins and Ontario early Monday morning. MPD sent an urgent traffic alert advising the intersection would be shut down until further notice.
Investigators on the scene said the deadly motorcycle crash shut down the intersection.
The person killed has not been identified at this time.
