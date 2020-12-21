Dyersburg State Community College gives food to students in need

Dyersburg State Community College gives food to students in need
DSCC gives back to students in need (Source: DSCC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 21, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 9:34 AM

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A local community college is giving back to students in need of food.

Students at Dyersburg State Community College were provided with food during several drive-thru distribution events during the semester.

Donations from faculty and staff of the community college, along with members of the community, made the events possible.

“Our students have been faced with many challenges this year including the need for basic necessities such as food... We have made it a priority to make sure that no student goes hungry and that food insecurities are not a barrier to the success of our students.”
Dr. Karen Bowyer, president of Dyersburg State Community College

DSCC said contributions over the past year provided the funds needed to replenish the food pantries and student emergency relief fund at the college. If you would like to contribute, click here, then select “Food pantries and emergency relief fund.”

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.