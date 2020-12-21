Federal inmate in Memphis dies after COVID-19 complications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An inmate housed at Federal Correctional Institution Memphis has died after suffering complications from COVID-19.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 49-year-old Larry Lanell Bennett tested positive Dec. 2. He was placed in isolation at the facility until 10 days later he went to the hospital with shortness of breath, a high heart rate, high blood pressure and low oxygen levels.
The BOP says Bennett’s condition worsened and he was planed on a ventilator Dec. 16.
Bennett died Saturday, Dec. 19.
According to the BOP, Bennett had been at FCI Memphis since January 2009. He was serving 262 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine base. He was sentenced in the Eastern District of Missouri.
FCI Memphis is a medium security facility with 966 male offenders.
As of Monday, 58 inmates and staff have active cases of COVID-19. Another 292 have recovered from the virus.
