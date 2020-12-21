First shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be given today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be given out on Monday.
Distribution for the vaccine began Sunday, just two days after the food and drug administration authorized it for emergency use.
According to officials with ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ nearly 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be shipped to more than 3,000 locations across the country.
FedEx will be playing a big part in the distribution efforts.
