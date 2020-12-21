Foggy morning, but more sunshine expected this afternoon

REST OF THE WEEK: We will see full sunshine tomorrow and it will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures around 60 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy, but high temperatures will still be in the upper 50s on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive by late Wednesday afternoon and rain will be likely through Wednesday night. A few flurries will be possible on Thursday morning, but road temperatures will be above freezing so it will not stick. High temperatures will be down to around 40 degrees on Thursday. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 20s on Christmas Eve night.