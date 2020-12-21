Foggy morning, but more sunshine expected this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are waking up to fog in much of the Mid-South. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas until 9 am. This means that visibility will be less than 1 mile in those areas. The rest of the day will feature sunshine. This will help temperatures climb to the upper 50s this afternoon. The sky will be mostly clear tonight with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s.
TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 59 degrees. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 38 degrees. Winds will be west at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will see full sunshine tomorrow and it will be unseasonably warm with high temperatures around 60 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy, but high temperatures will still be in the upper 50s on Wednesday. A cold front will arrive by late Wednesday afternoon and rain will be likely through Wednesday night. A few flurries will be possible on Thursday morning, but road temperatures will be above freezing so it will not stick. High temperatures will be down to around 40 degrees on Thursday. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 20s on Christmas Eve night.
CHRISTMAS: It will be cold and sunny on Christmas day. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s on Friday afternoon and low temperatures will only be in the upper 20s that night.
WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy over the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 40s Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.
