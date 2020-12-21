Gallery: Graceland celebrates 50th anniversary of Elvis, Nixon meeting with pop-up exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Presley’s Graceland opened a pop-up exhibit Monday in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Elvis and President Richard Nixon meeting.
50 years ago an Dec. 21 Elvis and Nixon had a rather unusual meeting.
The meeting stemmed from Elvis’ passion for collecting police badges. Graceland officials say he was after a badge from the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, so he wrote a letter to president and flew to Washington, D.C. to hand deliver it offering his services in the war on drugs.
“After Elvis, the biggest star in the world, asked me to proofread his letter to President Nixon, the leader of the free world, we ended up in the Oval Office of the White House,” stated Jerry Schilling, a friend of Elvis. “Now Elvis’ letter is displayed at the National Archives in Washington DC along with such documents as The Declaration of Independence and The Bill of Rights. It was an honor to be part of this true American story.”
Graceland says the exhibit includes a five-page, handwritten letter from Elvis to Nixon, the clothing Elvis wore to the Oval Office, the presidential cufflinks gifted to Elvis and a badge that was presented to him.
