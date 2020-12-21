Great Conjunction so rare it hasn’t occurred in almost 400 years

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - The year 2020 will end on a bright note as the so-called “Christmas Star” makes it appearance for the first time in nearly 400 years.
Although they’re millions of miles away, Jupiter and Saturn will be 1/10 of a degree apart Monday night.
According to NASA, that’s the closet they have been in 397 years.
Kenneth Renshaw of Piggott is a NASA ambassador. He’s been keeping watch on the night skies all his adult life.
He says the conjuction, popularly known as the “Christmas Star,” will be a sight to see.
“It’ll be really something to see,” Renshaw said. “Go out and look. It will be spectacular.”
Because both planets are very bright, he said they should be easy to see, especially with a telescope or even a pair of binoculars.
“They’ll be so close together,” he said. “We haven’t seen two things together as far as stars or planets or anything in our lifetime.”
What makes the conjunction even more unique, he says, is it will happen on the winter solstice.
