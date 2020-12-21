Foggy start to first official day of winter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is officially winter! Monday marks the first day of the season.
It’s the solstice, which is the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, and the longest in the South.
Monday, Jackson’s National Weather service tweeted “From now until the Summer Solstice every day will be longer than the last. Who’s ready for longer days?”
The word ‘solstice’ is derived from a Latin word meaning the ‘stalled sun’.
Both Summer and Winter Solstices are astronomical events marking the movement of the Sun and change in the duration of day and night time.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.