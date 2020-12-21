Many Shelby County municipal school districts plan to continue current learning plans in early 2021

“MMSD has always kept our students’ and staff’s safety in the forefront of every decision we make. We believe that our decision making processes and subsequent plans have allowed our schools to safely and effectively educate our students amidst a global pandemic. From the beginning of this pandemic the leadership of MMSD has planned a structured model of education that best serves the needs of our students, staff and families. Moving forward, we plan to stay the course in this regard. Our school board and operations department have set us up to operate at maximum efficiency while following all of the mandates from the Shelby County Health Department. Every one of our classrooms and common areas are setup in a manner in which a 6 foot personal distance must be maintained at all times and masks are expected from all staff and students alike. If the Shelby County Health Department makes the difficult call to close schools, we will do so knowing that we have setup a solid structure of virtual/distance learning for our students. Our overall desire is to protect our children, physically and emotionally while providing a top-notch education.”