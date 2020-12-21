Mid-South family hopes their daughter will receive heart transplant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a challenging year for many, but one Memphis family is praying for a life-saving organ for their 8-month-old daughter.
Baby Alexandrea Goodman is known for her infectious smile and bubbly personality, but her parents become concerned when she stopped eating at 5-months-old.
“She was born healthy,” said Alexandrea’s mother, Nicole Goodman. “All of her initial doctor’s appointments were good.”
Nicole and her husband Michael took her to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and after several tests, Baby Alexandrea was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy and was in need of a heart transplant.
“I can’t even begin to describe how difficult this situation has been emotionally, financially– everything under the sun. This has been a life-changer for us because she was healthy otherwise,” Nicole said.
Alexandrea has been at the hospital since September, causing a major strain on her parents who are also caring for their two other children at home.
“She is what keeps us going. Our kids in general, they all are very bright spirits and very happy individuals, and they are what keep us going,” Nicole said.
Dr. Mohammed Absi is one of Alexandrea’s doctors.
He says her condition is rare, but Alexandrea is a fighter.
“She is someone who is the highest priority when it comes to the waitlist, so we think that she’s probably going to get an organ in the coming weeks or so,” Dr. Absi said.
Alexandrea’s dad, Michael, says she has good days and bad days.
“She screams and laughs and she’s trying to talk now a little bit so it’s been a pretty exciting but somewhat of a detrimental experience too– we have a lot of ups and downs a lot. A lot of ups and downs,” Michael said.
The Goodman family says they’re praying for a heart this Christmas.
They encourage anyone who isn’t already an organ donor to reconsider.
“If you can help by just being on the list I mean it helps...anything helps,” Nicole said.
Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page for the Goodman family to help with all of the hospital bills they will incur.
To donate, click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/baby-alexandrea-needs-a-new-heart
