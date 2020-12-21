Nearly 40 inmates have active COVID-19 cases at FCI Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are currently 39 inmates and 19 staff members with active coronavirus cases at the Federal Correctional Institute of Memphis, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Officials said 247 inmates and 45 staff members have recovered from the virus. Zero coronavirus deaths have been reported from staff or inmates at this facility.
Earlier this month, 100 inmates at the facility had active coronavirus cases. That total has decreased within the last three weeks.
The medium-security prison currently has about 1,000 inmates.
