Police: Arrest made after gas station owner shot in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas man is behind bars after a shooting was reported at a Mid-South gas station.
On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to Rusty’s Gas Station near North Fourth Street and Quarles Lane in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.
When officers arrived on the scene, the owner of the gas station had a gunshot wound in his arm. He told police two men were shooting at each other on North Fourth Street when he was struck in the arm.
The victim told police one suspect was driving a gray or silver Nissan Altima and the other was shooting from a green Mustang. The owner was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Later that day, Cordell Hall was arrested in connection to the shooting. When Hall was arrested, he was carrying a firearm that was confiscated.
Police said the serial number on the gun revealed that it was stolen from Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Hall has been charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving.
